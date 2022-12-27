By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has urged Nigerians to fully participate in the coming 2023 general election saying the poll will mark a watershed in the history of the country.

The group appealed to Nigerians to turn out to collect their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, in order to have their say on who the next set of leaders in the country would be.

The Secretary of CERON, Francis Odiir, in a statement on Tuesday in Makurdi said with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BiVAS, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the votes of Nigerians would count in the elections.

He said “That is why we are urging all Nigerians to turn out and collect their PVCs so that they can have a say on who the next set of leaders would be at the state and national levels.

“We must all realise that we have been through turbulent times as a country and at this time we need leaders who understand our peculiar challenges and would be able to proffer solutions to our problems.

“We cannot allow ourselves to be carried away by the rethorics of politicians. It is time for us to elect selfless people to take charge of our country and provide Nigerians purposefully leadership.

“Nigerians must realise that the 2023 elections would be a watershed in the history of Nigerian because it will present us an opportunity to elect capable leaders not on the basis of political parties but on the strength of what they can offer.

“That is why we commend INEC for the introduction of the BiVAS because from all indications our votes will count and the outcome of the polls would be a true reflection of the votes we cast.”