By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 elections, a pro-democracy group, Citizen Commons Advocacy International, CCAI, has blamed political leaders for the worsening state of security in the country.

According to the organisation, desperate politicians are fueling disunity and violence to achieve selfish political ends during next year’s general elections.

It made the submission during the launch of a document entitled, ‘Report of the Youth Conversation for New Nigeria’, in Abuja yesterday with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Netherlands), Oxfam International Nigeria, Impact Central Social Innovation Hub, National Youth Council of Nigeria, and Nigeria Youth Parliament (5th Session).

Speaking, the Founder/Chief Executive of CCAI, Mr Olalekan Oshunkoya, explained that the report followed a nationwide consultation convened as a series of youth-led consultations, community town halls sessions, focus group discussions and one on one interviews, designed to canvas ideas, thoughts and opinions from Nigerian youths while advancing the ‘New Nigeria’ narrative.

Reeling out the concerns raised by the youths as the nation gears up to elect new leaders in 2023, Oshunkoya said if those in the political class had shown leadership, the country would not have been plunged into its current state in which the youths are hired as touts to disrupt peaceful political gatherings or elections.

He said, “The consultation from young Nigerians shows how disappointed the youths are with the nonchalant attitude our government shows over issues that are bothersome to most Nigerians. From insecurity to employment to education, just to mention a few. The country lacks visionary and empathetic leaders who will understand the pain an average Nigerian is passing through and can communicate with their needs.

“Politicians are fueling disunity and violence to political ends. Young Nigerians point to the politicians as one major cause of disunity in the country. During elections, we have seen and heard our politicians playing the tribal and religious card to win votes thereby causing national tension in that state or community. Not only that, the youth also express their disappointment in the fact that the majority of the politicians fund touts to disrupt peaceful gatherings or elections.

“When the people with power and at the helm of affairs are the ones guilty of disrupting our peace and unity, how can there be unity? This is a concern that needs to be addressed if truly we want to see unity.

“Because of the selfishness of our leaders, most Nigerians just want to “japa” to a foreign country. The country now runs a system that rewards unpatriotic citizens or leaders with political appointment and position and the patriotic ones are left to fade away. The political leaders are more interested in sharing the national cake that favours only the elite.”

On the agitations for secession, Oshunkoya stated that some agitator groups are disrupting the dream of a new Nigeria because they feel sidelined, adding that the government should dialogue with them about their concerns without force or violence and reach a common ground.

“We believe that the federal structure of this country needs to be in a way that citizens do not feel marginalized. No tribe, religion or geopolitical zone should have more seats at the national table than others. If this term is not renegotiated, the country will continue to experience agitation which is a threat to our dream country.

“Our diversity is a strength and must be leveraged for collective prosperity and not exploited: The youths do not want their diversity to be used as tools to create disunity and disrupt the peace in the country. Our diversity should be a source of strength that should be used for collective prosperity.

“The Federal Character Principle should be encouraged and federal appointment should be shared equally among all tribes. This the young people believe will solve the problem of the agitators wanting to split the country. For peace and unity, No tribe should be more favored over another. All Nigerians should have a chance and a table at the federal seat, the Federal Character appointment should be encouraged.”

The organisation further said that despite all the concerns mentioned by young Nigerians during the consultation, they were still hopeful about having a better Nigeria post 2023.

“The youth still believe that one Nigeria is possible. Despite our differences, we can still have peace and live in unity. Politicians that play the tribal and religious card should be disqualified for fueling the disunity in the country they want to lead. Touts that disrupt peace and unity should be arrested and charged to court for instigating violence.

“Our security and judiciary system have a role to play in ensuring that everybody feels secured and keeping the peace in the country. When there is peace and unity, there will be progress and economic growth. The young Nigerians want a one Nigeria.

“This is not the time for anyone to sit on the fence, everybody has work to do. Every citizen has the collective responsibility to get a voter card and vote for the right candidate irrespective of the tribe, religion or party. Citizens need to start voting in people and not parties,” Oshunkoya said.

In his remarks, the Founder of Credible Elections for Inclusive Development, Mr Chinedu Jesse Isagbah, noted that youth employment has continued to decline consistently in the last decade in the country, saying “There is a huge danger for our society when young people are not supported to contribute actively to national development and economy.”