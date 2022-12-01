A youth group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the PDP New Generation National Youth Campaign Council, has concluded plans to begin a National Youth Symposium, aimed at canvassing support and votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

The youth symposium will be held in the 6 geo-political zones starting with the North East and then a grand finale in February and was aimed at engaging stakeholders from various interest groups, electorates, community Leaders, and Youths.

Announcing the plans, the Director-General of PDP New Generation, Audu Mahmood, who also doubles as the DG of the National Youth Campaign Council, in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the gathering was designed for youths to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

The maiden edition of the symposium, North East Youth Symposium themed ‘RESET Nigeria – Operation Deliver Your Polling Unit’ would be held on December 4, 2022, at the AUN Academy Multi-purpose hall, Yola town, Adamawa State capital.

“The state of our dear country needs urgent collective efforts in order to stop the growing negative vices that affect human life, the welfare of Nigerians, and governance. The country is at a crossroads, and the youths must stand to defend their future. We are going to listen to Nigerians across the six geo-political zones, and also explain why we need PDP’s Atiku-Okowa ticket as the President and Vice President, come 2023.” the statement said.

Speaking further, Mahmood said, “Atiku has identified five priority areas to be focused on in order to recover and rebuild this country: Re-unify the country; Improve security; Revive the economy and foster prosperity; Restructure our federal system, and Improve Education”.

“It is against this backdrop that we have kick-started our R.E.S.E.T Nigeria campaign. We cannot say that we have a government in place when the education sector is in a chaotic state, with no meaningful investments made in any of its sectors in the last seven years.”

The PDP New Generation National Youth Symposium is to encourage wide social interaction between the youths and members of the public on burning issues such as unity, national prosperity, failed leadership, and the 2023 general elections. To Sensitize and Mobilize Nigerian young men and women for the PDP 2023 Presidential, Gubernatorial, Senatorial, House of Reps and House of Assembly tickets” he disclosed.

