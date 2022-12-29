.

By Esther Onyegbula

The PDP aspirant into the House of Representatives in Badagry in the last primary, Hon Olayemi Toviho has warned members of the consequences of fielding unpopular candidates in the 2023 general election.

Toviho, popularly known as OBJ gave the advice when he hosted party leaders, members and numerous supporters to a Get-Together Party in Badagry.

According to him, the primary was a huge success and unprecedented due to the massive support he enjoyed from everyone though my name was substituted. An action I contest against at court up to Appeal Court.

“This action against me has backfired on the party and this is unfortunate.

“The havoc is not against but against thousands of people whose desire is for us to represent them.

“Our desire for a better representation of our people can never be truncated, this is just a temporary setback but it will make us stronger and unshakeable.

“All the same, we shall explore everything at our disposal to ensure our party PDP come out victorious in all polls,” he said.

Toviho thanked everyone for their unwavering support since he expressed his interest to represent Badagry in the House of Representatives.

“Once again, I thank you for your love, support and encouragement, I will never forget all you have done for me,” he said.

Toviho appealed to party members present to sue for peace, adding that the only tool to winning an election is working in unison.

“PDP is our party and nobody brought us in, we cannot afford to set ablaze the house we built.

“On this note, I appeal to everyone to work tirelessly to ensure the victory of our party at the polls from top to bottom.

“Our interest is to see our party coming into power to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from the misrule of APC,” he said.

Toviho had won the PDP ticket for Badagry Federal Constituency twice but the executive of the party gave the ticket to Mr Adekunle Lebile another aspirant.