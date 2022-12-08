..urge politicians to go to the field and canvass for votes

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has implored the Nigerian military to remain apolitical by sticking to its constitutionally approved roles as the nation approaches historical elections in 2023.

Spokesperson of the Campaign, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, made the appeal in Abuja,

on Thursday.

He said this in response to remarks of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor to the effect that politicians were in the habit of mounting pressure on the military during electoral

cycles.

Irabor however assured Nigerians that the military would continue to remain apolitical.

Ologbondiyan said, “Our campaign urge the military hierarchy to ensure that the rank and file operate within the confines of the rules of carrying out the responsibility of internal security.

“What is important is for the military to guarantee a credimilitary of our nation. They have the duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and a duty of conformity with the laws.

“The politicians who are putting pressure on the military should go and engage the people who will vote, they should go and sell their promises if they will be bought by them, they should stop mounting pressure on the military, they should face the electorate who should govern them.

“ If you look at the political climate of our nation today you will agree with me that the presidential candidate of our party Atiku Abubakar, who is campaigning and also talking to Nigerians are marketing policies, promises that he plans into his government when he is sworn in as president on May 29, as such we counsel other politicians to stop mounting pressure on the military.“