In line with his development blueprint codenamed the ARISE Agenda, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has promised to develop the popular Ibeno Beach to boost tourism in the state.

Pastor Umo Eno also promised to complete the Ibeno – Eket Road with street lights, as well as provide canning and preservation facilities to encourage the fishing business.

The governorship hopeful made these promises when the PDP/Pastor Umo Eno and Akon Eyakenyi campaign train berthed at Ukpenekang, the Ibeno Local Government Secretariat.

He noted that Ibeno is home for him, having stayed and done business in the area for many years, adding that Ibeno will benefit from big signature projects when elected into office in 2023.

According to him, “The story of my life cannot be complete without Ibeno having a chapter. Even though I have lived in Eket for almost 30 years, I have done business in Ibeno for almost 30 years too. Ibeno has been the capital base where we have all done businesses so I’m one of you, I’m part of you. I know Ibeno, I have families in Ibeno.

“There are things Ibeno people need not tell me because I’m an insider. I know what you want. I know the things that we need to do in Ibeno. Year after year, I’ve driven through this road, into the terminal to do business.

“When we started our church ministry, after Eket, the first branch we established was in Ibeno and it’s still standing till today. That goes a long way to show you how much I love Ibeno people. Most of you have become members of our family, our church family, our physical family. I understand Ibeno and we will not leave Ibeno untouched,” he said.

Speaking further, the governorship hopeful who in his usual manner started by exciting the mammoth crowd through his spiritually-stimulating songs said, “I will remember from where I began,we will leave signature of projects in Ibeno. We will leave the signature of completing the Eket – Ibeno road with streetlights in Ibeno. Akwa Ibom has 29 kilometers of shoreline and Ibeno is one of them. This Ibeno Beach will be developed to boost the tourism and create jobs for the people of this area. When I become governor, in 2023, through your votes, we will develop this Ibeno Beach to fulfill its full potentials.

“I know that Ibeno is a fishing community. As part of our strategic plan, we will form you into cooperatives, we’ll give you fishing boats, and also provide security. We will ensure that you have preservation facilities to preserve your fish. We will ensure that agriculture, fish farming, and other means of livelihood that you presentedly have will be supported so that you can make the best out of it. I’d like to assure you, that you are about to witness a great turn around in Ibeno from 2023” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Area, High Chief Williams Mkpah said Ibeno has always been a PDP stronghold, adding that Ibeno will deliver 5 over 5 for the party.

Also speaking, the state party chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan and the Director General of campaigns, Ambassador Assam Assam SAN applauded Ibeno people for always supporting the party and urged them to remain steadfast during th3 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Governor Udom Emmanuel stated that leadership requires capacity, competence, and character adding that Pastor Umo Eno has rich experience which, when elected into office, will further on the developement strides in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who was represented by his wife, Dr. (Mrs) Martha stressed that there is no other party in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom or the country that truely cares about the welfare of the people other than the PDP.

He therefore urged the people of the area to vote for PDP to rescue Nigeria, and further the peace, security and development in the state.