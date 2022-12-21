By Ogalah Ibrahim

Teachers in Katsina State have identified Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Dr Umar Dikko Radda both of the All Progressives Congress APC as their preferred choice for the 2023 presidential and governorship election in Katsina State.

The teachers who turned out en masse adorning the same attire from across the 34 LGA in the state converged at the Muhammadu Dikko township to declare their support for Tinubu and Dikko ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking at the occasion, Mallam Shehu Garba, who is the state chairman of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) assured the ruling APC of their readiness to mobilise massively for the APC in order to sustain the gains recorded in the educational sector under the outgoing administration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari.

According to Garba, it will take a well educated and enlightened mind like that of Dr Dikko Radda to revamp the state education sector which he has identified as his number one priority.

According to the ANCOPSS Chairman, all the principals and head teachers in the state will go back to their respective communities and commence massive mobilisation of votes for both the presidential and governorship candidate of the ruling APC, promising to deliver no fewer than 500,000 votes.

In return, the APC governorship candidate commended the teachers for being agents of social change and for their tireless sacrifice in molding the society.

Dikko assured them that if he becomes the next Katsina Governor, he will establish three special schools in the three senatorial zones of the state to enhance school enrolment, retention and completion among children of the vulnerables.

Dikko who expressed confidence in his manifesto and leadership skills appeal to eligible voters not to give in to the deception of candidates who have nothing to offer the state but are presenting themselves to do so.

“Sincerely, I am not in support of forcing anybody to vote for anybody. That will be quite unfair and I don’t need that.

“What I want is for the people to understand our manifesto and see what we have prepared for the development of the state and then decide wether to vote for us or not,” Dikko said