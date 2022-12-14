John Alechenu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia, Amb. Bulus Lolo, has said Nigerians must realise that “The choices we are going to make as we elect leaders at all levels come 2023, have consequences on us as well as generations yet unborn.”

He said that it would be impossible for Nigerians to expect a different result for as long as we continue to allow the lethal mix of ethnicity, religion and political bias influence our choice of those we elect as leaders.

He said this in a paper entitled: “The Prerogative of choice: Its challenges and implications for National Unity,” at the 10th Memorial Lecture of The Sir, Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Foundation, in Abuja, yesterday, that he remembers Yakowa as a humble man.

He said: “He wore his humility as a garment of honour, he never bore a grudge against anyone.

“At times, he would go out and do certain things and I would tease him by saying this is beneath you, he would only laugh and say ‘that is your business.’

“Our choices have consequences. Barrack Obama was not rich, he was the son of an inconsequential Kenyan in America but he became President because the US values diversity.

“We must build a nation that values diversity and competence. When will a minority Christian from Northern Nigeria be president of Nigeria after Yakubu Gowon?

“When will a minority Muslim from South South or South East Nigeria become President of Nigeria?

“In the eyes of foreigners, Nigeria is a puzzle. In this country, we have three things: ethnicity, religion, politics a lethal combination of these three has never led to progress in a diverse nation such as ours.”

In his goodwill message at the event, former Bayelsa State governor, Sen. Seriake Dickson, who played host to the late Yakowa before the tragic incident, described his late colleague as a gentleman who valued friendships.