Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

National and States Assembly candidates under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, have endorsed the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the presidency in 2023.

The candidates have also concluded plans to organise a public rally to advocate for Bola Tinubu in Osogbo, the state capital apart from the house-to-house campaign programme which the team has started.

A statement issued on behalf of the team by Afolabi Muideen disclosed that they have since realized that the party’s present structure in Osun state lacks the vision of a New Nigeria aspired by citizens.

Afolabi, vying for Igelodun state constituency seat, stressed that no preparation whatsoever is on the ground to sell their presidential candidate, national assembly and the house of assembly candidates to the people of Osun in less than two months before the commencement of general elections, hence, the decision to dump the party.

It reads further, “During our house-to-house campaign, we discovered that Osun people are so determined to have Asiwaju Tinubu as their president and canvassing for any other candidates may be an effort in futility, hence, our decision to stick to Tinubu.

“Our National Assembly candidates had earlier dumped Kwankwaso, nine houses of assembly candidates are set to organize a mega rally for Tinubu where masses of Osun would be convinced on why they should support APC candidates.

“We (NASS and State assembly candidates) commend the Secretary, Tinubu/Shetimma Presidential Campaign Council, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, for always giving us listening ears and for embarcing us having discovered our ability to deliver Osun for Tinubu”.

Some of the candidates include: Afolabi Muideen Abayomi (Ifelodun), Opeyemi Amoo (Ife North), Babalola Timothy (Ila), Adelowokan Festus (Ilesha west), Ibrahim Adebisi (Ilesha east), Owoduni Emmanuel (Atakumosa east /west), Adekehinde Modupe Omolola (Oriade) and Odeyemi Tumininu ( Obokun)