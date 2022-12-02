•Battle-weary Atiku’s weakest among top presidential candidates —Oshiomhole

Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole and Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation are currently at daggers drawn over coments made by the former against presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, in 2023 elections.

Oshiomhole, who is a chieftain of ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, had in an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday night, described the PDP presidential candidate as the “weakest link” among leading presidential candidates for the 2023 election.

But Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization in a swift reaction yesterday, dismissed Oshiomhole as an unstable and false-hearted character who should be disregarded by Nigerians.

Oshiomhole, who is also the Deputy Director-General of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization said the main opposition PDP was a “house divided against itself” owing to the row between the party and five of its governors, known as dubbed ‘Integrity Group’.

He said Tinubu would win the 2023 presidential election because the five governors had done “some damage to the reputation” of Atiku.

Oshiomhole said: “PDP is a house divided against itself and the real damage being done to the reputation of the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is that governors, not unknown quantities, who had never decamped from PDP, who could be called PDP indigenes, have spoken to the fact that you cannot trust the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and, therefore, they withdrew from the campaign council.

“If five people have reasons to question the character of Atiku Abubakar that you can’t trust his words, that he can’t even manage his own party and can’t grant concessions, he is so fixated about certain things.

“He is totally insensitive to project Nigeria – the need to keep Nigeria together. It is not difficult to see why Atiku cannot win.

“Atiku is battle weary, he has nothing new to say. He will sell everything. Once he said he will sell NNPC, people say that was the way he sold NITEL. What became of NITEL? It is just that at this point, it is hard for a man to say I throw in the towel in the middle of the game, so he will rather patch it up.

”He is the weakest link right now among the three leading candidates. His governors said we can’t trust him, those who are leaders of his party, five of them, every agreement we made with him, he broke it, he is a serial betrayer of agreements.

”When he is seeking power as an applicant, he does not respect agreements, when he gets the job as a commander-in-chief of the armed forces, what string do you have to pull?”

Recall that Governors Nyesom Wike, of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu are members of the ‘Integrity Group’ demanding concessions from Atiku.

Reacting yesterday, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization dismissed the Deputy Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organization, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, as an unstable and false-hearted character who should be disregarded by Nigerians.

Spokesperson of Atiku-Okowa Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the ex-APC National Chairman’s remarks about Atiku were reckless and unbecoming.

The PDP Campaign spokesperson noted that Oshiomhole’s comments were induced by his being distraught by the increasing popularity of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He said: ”Oshimohole has now resorted to hauling insults and vituperations against the person of Atiku as witnessed in his Channels TV Politics Today interview on Wednesday.

“Oshiomhole is behaving like someone suffering from acute Histrionic Personality Disorder, HPD.

”This can only explain why the former APC national chairman, who was disgraced out of office, continues as a chattering roller coaster and a musical chair politician who specializes in making unfounded comments and inventing fictitious claims against others just to draw undue attention to himself.

“Nigerians can recall how Oshiomhole in 2016, described Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo State, only to turn around in 2020 to state that these damaging allegations were mere political statements.

“Nigerians expect Adams Oshiomhole to note that presidential campaign addresses serious issue and not a platform for throwing tantrums and irresponsible commentaries.

“In that regard, Nigerians are not ready to accept such apparent HPD attitude from him towards the nation’s preferred leader, Atiku Abubakar.

“In any case, Nigerians will not be surprised to see Adams Oshiomhole turning around at Atiku Abubakar’s inevitable victory and inauguration on May 29, 2023, to condemn Asiwaju Tinubu and declare his current unsavory comments against Atiku Abubakar, as mere political statements.

“If Oshiomhole has honour or means well for this nation, he ought to have resigned as Deputy Director General of Asiwaju/Shettima Presidential Campaign after series of shameful revelations of reported allegations touching on the integrity of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Instead of forum-shopping from one television station to the other, Oshiomhole ought to be explaining Tinubu’s deluge of questioning over alleged forgery, perjury, treasury looting; inconsistencies in age, name ancestry, educational qualifications as well as the link to nefarious trafficking that led to his forfeiture of a whopping sum of $460,000 to the United States of America in a narcotic matter.

“Oshiomhole should help his candidate (Tinubu) to account for how the photograph of former Governor Donald Duke, was allegedly stolen and used for Asiwaju documentary to campaign as a candidate for the 2023 election.

“Our campaign holds that contrary to the garments of unity which Oshiomhole is forcing on Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of the APC lacks antecedents that will showcase him as a believer in a truly united and indivisible Nigeria.

“It is imperative to note this accounts for the discussion gaining traction in the public space where Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, is alleged to be plotting the relocation of the Federal Capital from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, back to Lagos, despite denials by his campaign.”

