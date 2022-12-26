…With Onyejeocha, Tinubu, Others ‘ll Win Landslide in Abia North, says APC PCC member

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives and member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on Monday held a town hall meeting with stakeholders of APC and women leaders of her constituency.

The meeting which was summoned at the instance of the lawmaker, was meant to brief members of the party of her stewardship and to strategise ahead of next year’s general elections.

Onyejeocha who earlier hosted women leaders of the 22 wards in the two local local governments area she represents and members of her kindred, again distributed food items to them to celebrate their yultide, just as she urged them to engage other women in the grassroots and give “them the chance to be involved in the process” to widen the party’s chances of winning.

“Let them participate to give them a sense of belonging. We should try and bridge the gap and give the people hope. I am sure the future is better if we continue to let them understand the runnings of government and what have been done so far, what we are doing and we will do in the future.

“This is your responsibility as leaders of your various wards, she said advised them.

Similarly, while addressing stakeholders and some members of the APC presidential campaign council of her constituency during the meeting, she charged them to put more efforts in mobilising party faithful to boost the chances of all candidates who are contesting on the platform of the APC from federal to state level.

She said God “has already ordained who will become the next president of the country. It’s God’s decision to make and no man can change His will.

Recounting how Tinubu emerged the presidential candidate of the APC, she explained that it was a miracle and that should be a lesson for all to learn from.

Meanwhile a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress and member of the party’s presidential campaign council in Abia State, Hon. Prince Uche Ezekwesili, has expressed confidence in the capacity of Deputy Chief Whip of House Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, influence the winning chances of the APC in Abia North with her credentials.

Hon. Uche who spoke on the sideline of the meeting said Onyejeocha’s performances has neutralised any threats from the opposition camps.

He said: “We are here today because our House of Representatives member Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has called to interact with the stakeholders, to give account of her stewardship and then tell us the things that we should be expecting and to prepare for the forth coming election to make sure we elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our president and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

“We are very prepared in our local government because APC as a party has given us what we will campaign with. If you look around you will see meaningful infrastructures, including roads, schools and so many things constructed by Onyejeocha.

“Other parties have done virtually nothing for us. We have things to campaign with. All the people gathered here have unanimously agreed that this woman has worked, her party has delivered, hence we have to return her and every other constants on the platform of the party because of what she has done for her constituency. We are prepared.

“I don’t think she is contesting with anyone based on what is on ground. There is 100 per cent chances that she will come back”, he said.