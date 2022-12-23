Following the Rivers State Governor, Nysome Wike’s promises to reveal his preferred presidential candidate in January 2023, the South East Presidential spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Josef Onoh has urged Governors in his zone to settle for Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their unified presidential candidate in the January 25 presidential election.

Onoh said that the driving choice should be made based on economic benefits the Asiwaju presidency would enthrone in the south east.

Onoh said that giving the recent restoration of coal mining by the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, the South east Nigeria with it’s high coal production potential stands in a vantage position of Tinubu’s economic blueprint to explode on its economic potentials.

He therefore urged the remaining three Governors in the south east (Enugu, Anambra and Abia states) to join their counterparts of Imo and Ebonyi states to queue behind Asiwaju Tinubu to become the next president of Nigeria in order completely harness the full economic potentials of the zone.

Onoh stated that days were gone when political interested took precedence over economic opportunities, noting that what mattered to the Nigeria people now was their economic affairs more than any other thing and pleaded with the south east Governor to queue into the provision which he said Tinubu has the best formula.

Onoh said: “I’m advising the south east Governors to toe in the line of Britain by putting the economy first before politics, hence it becomes imperative that they should support Asiwaju. Wisdom and experience doesn’t come by age, it has to do with the changing times. The 2015 and 2019 experiences were bad for the south east and we do not need to repeat them again.

“With the approval for restoration for coal mining, the south east will be the greatest beneficiaries of the next Nigeria government for economic emancipation and this is what Asiwaju has always said. It’s all about the economy of the south east and that’s why the Governors should put aside their ego, personal differences and preferences to understand that it’s for the service and economy of this region.

“Once they develop they economy, they have tackled insecurity because the cause of insecurity in tbe south east is poor economy and and the economy of the region is tied to the politics of the center and once there is good economy all these agitations will stop.

“It will be detrimental and a case of political suicide for our South East leaders and the regions economy if the Governors fail to support and deliver Asiwaju come 2023. If only these Governors can grow the economy of the south east they will achieve a milestone.”

“let’s not be deceived by beer parlour political analysts and faceless online political commentators including the debate obsessed entertainers who clearly don’t know the complexity involved in political negotiations in other to achieve success. I can confidently affirm that Asiwaju is a man of few words with an atomic energy for action and delivery whom has ticked all the requirements for success come 2023.

“Every governor should put the economic benefits of their states first and support the man capable of delivering such benefits, Asiwaju is running for president to achieve his life long dream of building a strong democratic Nigerian with stable economy enough to promote the country back to being truly the giant of Africa. He has deprived himself of a luxurious life, sacrificed his liberty, his personal dreams, blood and sweat in defence of our democracy and today all we ask is your cooperation to build a nation good enough to handover to young Nigerians. With your support for Asiwaju we will work together for a better tomorrow.

“Let’s not confuse or compromise our economic interest and stability for Dubai based Nigerians and wrong statisticians running for Presidency, especially candidates who have taken the quest for presidency as a private enterprise by informing Nigerians that he will continue running for presidency as long as he is alive and I assure such a person that my child will be most glad to run against him as his great, great, grandfather come 2030 if any of them chose to run for Presidency.”