Primate Ayodele

General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele warned Nigerians against choosing the wrong person to become the next president of the country in 2023.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that Nigerians will buy imported rice for N80,000 and local rice between N30,000-N40,000 if they choose the wrong candidate among the three frontrunners.

He explained that things will become worse and Nigerians can’t afford to choose a candidate without seeking God’s direction.

He urged the citizens to go on their knees to ask God for the best choice because consulting with humans will only lead to failure.

‘’Nigerians will buy imported rice for N80,000 if we vote for the wrong candidate, local rice will be 30,000, Diesel will sell for N1500. If we vote for the wrong one, one of the three candidates is wrong for Nigeria, we need to be on alert.’’

‘’Nigerians must go on their knees to pray to God for the best choice for Nigeria in 2023. It is not by noise.

“We need a divine person that God will choose for us, human consultation will fail us in 2023. Human consultation will only lead us to worse situations, we need divine intervention. The best for us many not be the best for God, Let God have his way in 2023’’