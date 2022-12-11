By Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI -DEPUTY Senate President and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State for the 2023 general election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland if elected.

Speaking Monday at Bomadi, Bomadi Local Government Area during the party’s ward-to-ward campaign, Omo-Agege also promised to connect the area and it’s environs to the Ughelli 33KVA line to ensure that it is linked to the national grid and end the age-long darkness being experienced by the people.

“Under my administration, we’ll establish a tertiary institution in Ijawland to bring education to the people of Ijaw. The promises I am making to you today can only be possible if you vote for me, Tinubu and other APC candidates who will actualise the yearnings of our people”, he said.

Lamenting the state of the collapsing Ohoror/Bomadi Bridge and access roads in the council, he said the Okowa-led administration had abandoned the people of Bomadi and other Ijaw communities despite their contributions to the revenue of the state.

He reiterated his willingness to elevate the urban status of Bomadi as one of the commercial cities in the state by attracting development to the council area

“I want to assure you my good people of Bomadi Council, with Bola Tinubu as the President, I will fix the Bomadi, Gbaregolor, Akugbene and Ohoror/Bomadi Bridges. I will fix the roads that have failed. The only existing bridges and roads still existing in Bomadi were done by former Governor James Ibori.

While appealing to the people of Bomadi and Delta Ijaw people to vote for him, he assured that he would keep every promise he was making to the people of the state if elected as governor.

Chairman of the party in the State,, Elder Omeni Sobotie expressed optimism that Omo-Agege would address the age-long marginalisation and underdevelopment of the area if elected in the 2023 general elections.

Also speaking at the various wards visited, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Director-General of Delta APC Campaign Organisation, Elder Godsday Orubebe, urged the people of Ijaw Nation to overwhelmingly vote Senator Omo-Agege and other APC candidates in the elections.