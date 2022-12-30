By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State Hon. Jude Akpodubakaye, has said that the Deputy President of Senate and party’s governorship candidate in the State, Ovie Omo-Agege has the best developmental blueprint for the riverine/coastal communities.

Hon. Akpodubakaye, a First Class product of the University of East London, described the APC governorship candidate as one with the requisite skills that make a good leader, adding that his blueprint cannot be rivaled by any other candidate in the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Thursday, Akpodubakaye, who passionately appealed to Deltans, particularly the youths to vote for the current deputy senate president because of “his genuine passion for the development of the grassroots” said if given the mandate, his administration will benefit the youths more.

He reiteratted that leadership is a skill that can be developed, but that good leaders are molded through diverse experiences, which he claimed the Senate Deputy President and governorship candidate of the APC in Delta State has.

He cited the several development initiatives in the areas of power, education, health, Information Communication and Technology (ICT), agriculture and human capacity development which have endeared the people of the state to him, adding that Senator Omo-Agege’s “integrity, self-awareness, courage, respect, empathy and gratitude is unparalleled.”

Akpodubakaye said the APC governorship candidate “is agile and influential having good communication skills, the ability and charisma to delegate powers effectively to subordinates”, informing that Ovie Omo-Agege has also touched so many lives at the grassroots within his period at upper legislative chamber.

He enumerated the establishment of a Federal Polytechnic at Orugun, replacement of overloaded and obsolete transformers in several communities and renovation of classroom blocks across his Senatorial District, including upgrate of health facilities, construction of landing jetties, shore protections, among other people-oriented infrastructural projects across wards and communities in his Senatorial District.

Akpodubakaye maintained that if the Deputy Senate President is elected as the next governor of Delta State, he will increase investor’s confidence and attract sustainable growth and development across the nooks and cronies of the state.

He said Ovie Omo-Agege has touched the lives of the grassroots as Deputy Senate President of the eighth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.