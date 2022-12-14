By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH countdown to the 2023 general election, commercial motorcyclists (a.k.a Okada) under the auspices of Okada Riders Association of Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, have endorsed candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on her re-election.

This was made known in a statement signed by , Head, Onyejeocha Media Advocates, Obika James, where the group said the okada riders in the large numbers unanimously agreed to work and mobilize for landslide victory of Hon Onyejeocha at the forthcoming elections.

Making the resolve on their move to ensure re-election of the Federal Lawmaker, leaders and members of the Association, including the General Chairman, Comrade Kelechukwu Chimeremeze Joe; Unit Chairman, Sopuru Eke; Unit Chairman, Ngodo; Unit Chairman, Agusi Kelechi of Nkwuagu Unit; Obioma of Mbala Unit; and Mr. Basil Okwalugbe of Umuchieze Unit of the union had after an extraordinary meeting announced the endorsement of her (Onyejeocha) re-election bid and unanimously resolved to mobilise for the lawmaker.

According to the Leaders of the group who are also members of the Central Executive Council of the Union in the State, gave reasons why they unanimously came up with their resolution, which was on the heels of her selfless performance, and being the best and suitable candidate that has the pedigree to effectively represent the people of her constituency, basically on the lawmaker’s humanitarian services and milestone achievements in terms of infrastructure, education, health, and others, which she had also been a strong voice for the people on floor of the hallowed green chambers of the National Assembly.

“We are solidly, proudly and firmly standing with Barr. Onyejeocha, our hardworking lawmaker”, they said.

Meanwhile, General Chairman of the Uunion, Comrade Kelechukwu Chimeremeze, said, “She has been exceptional and she has paid her dues.

“This is we are gathered here today to declare our support for her re-election.

“We therefore, implore all okada riders to go out and vote massively for her come 2023.

“We are proud to associate with Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha who has done so much for her people.”

They also expressed confidence that the lawmaker’s re-election will attract more developmental projects to the people of Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency as well as to build her legislative experience and capacity more for the benefit of the legislative institution and Nigeria at large.