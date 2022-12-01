By Festus Ahon

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 general elections, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, promised to serve the State with the fear of the Lord, if elected Governor.

Oborevwori who made the promise during an interactive session with the leadership of the chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Asaba, said: “I will be faithful to the social contract between Deltans and I when elected Governor come 2023.

“As I offered myself to serve as the Governor of the State come 2023, I wish to ask for your prayers and support for my Advancing Delta project. It is the wish of the Almighty that I seek the mandate of Deltans to lead the State towards greater happiness and fulfillment in the next election.

“As a Christian and Elder in my church, I will be committed to my campaign promises contained in the M.O.R.E Agenda. M.O.R.E stands for: Meaningful Development; Opportunity for all; Realistic reforms; Enhanced peace and security.

“I will listen more, do more and achieve more in Economic Development, Environmental sustainability, Human capital Development, and Infrastructure Development. I will run an Inclusive government, ensure Equity and fairness and regular Engagement with stakeholders.

“My government will carry out reforms in public sector services; agriculture; investment sector; industrialisation and MSMEs. My government will sustain and improve on the peace and security initiative of the Okowa’s administration. Without peace, there cannot be meaningful development in any society.

“I am committed to running a government that will glorify God by making Deltans happy come May 2023 with your support and the blessing of God. My father in the Lord, it is true that a good leadership on earth is the fulfilment of the promise of God in heaven. This is because God promised us happiness, freedom from hardship and want.

“I pledge that my government will sustain the cordial relationship between the State Government and the Christian community. My government will continue the sponsorship of Christian pilgrimage programme.

“As we have done in the past years, I wish to use this opportunity to renew our pledge of co-operation with CAN for peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance of our communities and for the entire state. I will also ensure that there is a mechanism for frequent exchange of ideas and information between Christian community and the State government. My government will partner with Christian community to deliver good governance in the State.”

