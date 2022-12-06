…drum support for other PDP candidates

Women of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka under the auspices of Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) comprising over 500 mothers in each of the 215 parishes of the diocese have thrown their weight behind Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State’s bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They said that Governor Ugwuanyi has done well in office, adding that his good works in Enugu State, particularly in Nsukka zone are unprecedented.

The Nsukka catholic women also threw their weight behind other candidates of the PDP in the state, including the governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and the candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Engr. Vita Abba.

They stated that the people of Enugu North Senatorial District, also known as Nsukka senatorial zone, have felt the positive impact of Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration, disclosing that Nsukka zone in the past never witnessed the kind of developments it enjoys today under the present government.

The women pointed out that the visit was majorly to appreciate the governor for his laudable achievements in Nsukka zone, which they said has been transformed by the governor.

Speaking when she led representatives of the CWO, Nsukka Diocese, to pay a solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Tuesday, the President of the body, Dr. Mrs. Stella Ekwueme, told the governor that the women are impressed with the numerous development projects of his administration in Nsukka zone, stressing their confidence that he will attract more projects to the zone and provide quality representation for the people if elected as a senator in 2023.

Dr. Ekwueme assured Governor Ugwuanyi of the overwhelming support and votes of the catholic women during the elections in 2023, stating: “All the projects you have done and still doing, we are seeing them; Nsukka has seen the light under your administration; Nsukka is very happy and we are now proud to say that we are from Nsukka.

“The greatest thing that gives us joy is that our son is doing well in Enugu State. The era of suppression against an Nsukka man in Enugu State is gone because of your quality and people-oriented leadership. So we thank you and we thank God for you.”

She equally applauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his administration’s empowerment programmes and rural development projects, revealing that Nsukka people got their fair share of them.

Other speakers at the event, namely Dr. Mrs. Uche Ekwueme (CWO Vice President), Mrs. Obioma Ogbodo (Secretary), Mrs. Fidelia Mamah (Member) and Mrs. Evelyn Ogbonna (Member) all spoke in the same vein, appreciating Governor Ugwuanyi’s good works in Nsukka zone and reassured him of their unanimous endorsement of his candidature to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023, and that of other PDP candidates in the state.

The women commended the governor for other landmark projects of his administration outside Nsukka zone such as the T-junction flyover bridge in Enugu, saying that the project has eased traffic jam in the area.

They reassured Governor Ugwuanyi of their commitment to play vital roles as the neck of the family to ensure that the governor and other PDP candidates in the state record landslide victories at the polls.

The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze North South Federal Constituency, Engr. Abba and the Commissioner for Special Duties, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo were at the event.