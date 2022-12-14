By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Abubakar Ahmed Audi has inaugurated the Corps’ Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit ACTU to monitor the conduct of personnel at the polls.

Inaugurating the unit on Wednesday in Abuja, Audi charged the unit to enlighten both NSCDC personnel and civilians about the need for integrity, especially during the election.

“This ceremony could not have been fixed at a better time than this. The country is preparing for elections and this ACTU personnel, after induction, would help us enshrine integrity in the conduct of personnel in the election period.

“They will enlighten both NSCDC personnel and civilians about the need for integrity, as well as the anti-corruption stance of the Corps for the elections,” he said.

Audi, while declaring his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption, said: “From the inception of this administration, we made it clear that we will do things as transparently as statutorily required”, adding that his administration has dismantled favouritism and other crass sentiments in the corps while also promoting competence and professionalism.

“I am certain that these inaugurated ACTU heads, led by Commandant Remi Ekundayo, will justify the confidence the corps has invested in them through hard work and humility in carrying out their duties and functions as required by ACTU Standing Order,” the CG said.

In his goodwill message, Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, commended the efforts of the Corps in joining the fight against corruption.