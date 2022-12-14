…says major political parties are dead

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has boasted that neither the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC nor the People’s Democratic Party, PDP can defeat the NNPP in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso made the disclosure during his visit to Ado-Ekiti, as part of his campaign tour in the Southwest part of the country, to canvass for votes ahead of the February 2023 general polls.

According to him, if elections were to take place today, NNPP would completely rout APC and PDP, render their leaderships and presidential candidates jobless.

In his words, “If the Election take place today, NNPP has a brighter chance, no Political party can defeat NNPP, the PDP has been wounded in the Southeast by the emergence of some Political parties, of course in the North, we have caged PDP, even in the South South they are no longer popular because of the Presidential primary contest, and the APC has failed the citizens, no right thinking Nigerian will want the status quo to remain, meaning this terrible situation to continue.”

According to him, he is different from all Presidential candidates because he has first hand information on how the masses live.

He said, “Why I’m different from all Presidential Candidates, is that I go round the country on roads, not only the state capital, not only the local government areas, this made me had first hand information on the way and manner our people live.

“The NNPP is based on the talakawa (masses), voters and good people of this country who believe in us. Nigerians know the APC and the PDP very well and they’ve failed. The two political parties themselves know that they’ve failed. The only chance they have is to buy votes.”

Speaking at the palace of the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, Kwankwaso berated both parties over what he termed as bad leadership, economic problem, saying that the two major Political parties have failed the nation.

The former governor of Kano state recounted the achievements of his administration when he was the governor, saying such would make life more abundant for every Nigeria citizens if elected come 2023.

He said, “APC and PDP are dead, they are finished, and it is our party that will win the next year Presidential Election by God’s grace, we are on ground in the North, we will win the polls.

“I’m part of the formation of the PDP in 1999, so also the APC, Unfortunately the two Political parties drew Nigeria back to square one, or even worst in performance, this is why we formed the NNPP as a credible alternative to the two Political parties, we want new Nigeria. So, I’m so happy we have this party NNPP, and also happy that all Nigerians especially those earning their living, especially the masses, women and young men are trooping into the NNPP.”

He also noted that the dilapidated road network in Ekiti State and other states has affected security economy and education of the country hence, his decision to contest again in order to make the country better.

“The road from here, Ado-Ekiti, Oshogbo to Abeokuta and from here to Akure is in deplorable condition, it’s the same story about us, the roads are reflection of what is happening in other sectors of transportation, like railways, waterways even in the aviation industry, and put them together they are also a reflection of what is happening in this country, in terms of economy, in terms of insecurity, in terms of education and so on, and all these put together, are the reasons while I decided to contest again to right the wrong,” he said.