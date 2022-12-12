By Chinedu Adonu

As the 2023 general elections draw closer, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, immediate past Chairman of All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, and Gbazueagu Nweke Gbazueagu, have urged Enugu people and entire nation to vote for APC presidential candidate, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Shetima Kashim.

The Enugu state born APC chieftains, said the former Lagos State Governor, has all it takes to take the Nigerian nation to its expected destination.

Speaking during the official inauguration of the Enugu State local government Independent Campaign Council, ICC, for Tinubu/Shettima presidential Campaign, weekend in Enugu, the grand patron of the group,, Nnamani, said he has known the APC presidential flag bearer for a long time, adding that Tinubu has the capacity to steer the nation’s political ship perfectly well if given the mandate.

The former APC presidential aspirant therefore, called on the Enugu, South East, and Nigerian electorate to cast their votes for Tinubu/Shettima on the election day, because they will not regret doing so if he is elected.

“Tinubu is well known to us, and that is why we are supporting him,” he said challenging the inaugurated LGA officials of the ICC to go back to their respective council areas and begin aggressive campaign for the APC presidential candidate, whom he believed would come out victorious in the end.

He noted that the event was a serious business, because politicking has its engine room at the ward and local government levels, hence, party leaders must all always take issues concerning those areas very seriously ahead of any election.

The ICC Grand patron, urged the members to remain committed and steadfast in the Tinubu presidential project, stressing that after sowing, they would reap.

Nnamani, also called on the for the party faithful at all levels to keep building bridges across the country.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the event, the Ex- Enugu APC boss, Dr. Nwoye, who is the ICC Director, in charge of Contact and Mobilization, described Tinubu as a unifying and rallying point.

According to him, “the 2023 presidential ticket of Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu/Shettima Kashim has re- unified Enugu State APC”

Nwoye, who is also a serving Federal Commissioner representing South East in the Federal Consumer Competition Protection Commission FCCPC, stated that ” we have all agreed, irrespective of individual differences that we should come together and support the APC presidential flagbearer.

“Today, our leader, our father and the former Senate president, distinguished Senator Ken Nnamani, has urged all of us to work tierlessly for Ahmed Bola Tinubu/ his running mate, Senator Shetima Kashim.

“So, the Enugu APC has been unified for Tinubu and Shettima, and we have just one agenda, which is to elect Tinubu as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Shettima Kashim as the Vice president.”

Speaking ealier, Coordinator of Enugu State Chapter of ICC, Chief Gbazueagu, had appealed to the members not to be discouraged by the poor reward merchanism of the ruling APC, as experienced in the last seven to eight years, since the ruling party took over the affairs of the nation.

He assured them that if elected, Tinubu will change the narratives as a true party man who understands how party faithful are supposed to be rewarded after winning an election.

“I want to assure you all that God’s wiling, if Tinubu wins, you will all be happy and be giving a sense of belonging in the party, above all, will be rewarded adequately.

“What we want is victory for Tinubu/ Shettima, and that is why you must all go back to your respective local government areas and begin to spread the good gospel about the APC presidential candidate who is a tested and trusted leader.”