John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined Nigerians to punish the ruling All Progressives Congress, by denying it votes in the forth coming 2023 general elections.

Atiku made the appeal in a personalized letter to his supporters via email, on Sunday.

He explained that for a country to be great, it must be united and inclusive. And for a country to be united, it must possess a leadership that is ready to work through the purpose.

The PDP candidate said, “The upcoming general elections in our country is a rescue mission to save the soul of the nation.

“The ruling party, APC, has taken us adrift and we are far off the course to the purpose of unity and prosperity.

“That is why you and I must work assiduously together to ensure that we Recover Nigeria.

“Saving the soul of Nigeria must begin with denying the APC your vote in 2023. They have failed us woefully and must be punished for that.

“But it’s not enough to vote out the APC. We must coalesce into the PDP – the only viable party that has the capacity to dislodge the failed ruling party.

“When you vote for the PDP, you would have voted a party that has a history of uniting the country, with a guarantee of shared prosperity.

“So, please permit me to admonish you, again, to continue to mobilize more support among your family, friends and colleagues that will ensure that the PDP wins in the next general elections.

“Because, when the PDP wins, the victory is all ours.”