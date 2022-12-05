A former presidential aspirant in the 2019 elections, Chief Udoka Charles Udeogaranya has called for the immortalization of the late Paul Unongo by ensuring that his wish of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is achieved in the upcoming 2023 presidential elections.



Udeogaraya asked the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and the entire Northern Nigeria to honour and heed the wise counsel and wish of the recently departed soul of Wantaregh Paul Unongo, OFR, Convener/Leader, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), when he strongly asserts “we need to unmask the serious concern of the Igbos. I assert with all the seriousness I can muster that YES an Igbo man or woman, can be President of this country. Just like Obasanjo was elected President two times, an Igbo ‘Chukwuma’ too, can be President! – Paul Unongo, 16th Nov. 2017”.

Late Paul Unongo made the declaration when he was the special guest speaker at the invitation of Chief Charles Udeogaranya, who played host to the Convener/Leader, Northern Elders Forum (NEF) at a posthumous Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe’s birthday event in Lagos, alongside Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide in 2017.

Late Unongo also asserted that Lagos is the “City of Zik”, just like Jerusalem is the city of David in his famous speech titled “Celebrating the life of Zik of Africa”, delivered at the Ziksday event in Lagos, 2017.

The Ex-presidential aspirant points out that no Nigerian who is sincere to himself or herself can be in denial that the Igbos who Nigeria has denied presidency for over fifty years, should not produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023; a singular action that will unite Nigeria and build inclusiveness for Nigeria to move forward.

The veteran politician who is equally a Zikist pleads with Nigerians in general and particularly the good people of Northern Nigeria to put all hands on deck and ensure that Mr Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) and as well, the best candidate on all numerous fronts, emerge victorious on the 2023 presidential election for the common good of all the people of Nigeria.

Udeogaranya in commiserating with the family of Unongo and the entire people of Northern Nigeria prayed to God to grant the soul of the departed eternal life in God’s heavenly Kingdom and reunite Northern and Southern Nigerians as brothers in one accord.