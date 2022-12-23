...Vow to continue protecting oil facilities in the area

Youths of Ndokwa Nation have lauded the Deputy Senate President and Governorship Candidate of the APC, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, his running mate and immediate past Deputy Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi over their role in securing opportunities for Ndokwa youths to work as information specialist under the federal government pipeline surveillance contract.

Appreciating also one of Niger Delta’s finest leader, Mr. Government Ekpemupolo who goes by the sobriquet Tompolo and the Federal Government, the youths said this is the first time in history opportunities like this reached the grassroots directly.

Speaking on behalf of the youths this morning in Kwale, President of Ndokwa National Youth Movement, NNYM, Comr. Onwubolu Benjamin, announced that payments has commenced to the four thousand eight hundred and fifty (4850) youths engaged for the sake of information gathering in Ndokwa Nation.

According to Onwubolu, able bodied youths were engaged from every community in Ndokwa Nation to gather information’s related to oil installations, adding that the company in charge adopted the model of using the locals to do the job as it has proven to be more effective.

Also, Secretary General of NNYM, Idi Presley, has heaped special praises on Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, stating that over the years Osanebi has ensured any opportunity which comes to Ndokwa Nation, goes directly to those at the grassroots as against the old practice of few hands sharing it.

Idi vowed that youths of Ndokwa Nation will work around the clock in synergy with relevant security agencies to ensure all oil facilities within Ndokwa Nation are protected against vandalism and sabotage.

As at the time of filing this reports, we have confirmed from multiple sources that many of those engaged has started receiving their payments.