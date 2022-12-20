By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

As activities geared towards the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, has said that his chances of winning the presidential race was dependent on Nigerians.

Kachikwu stated this when he hosted the ADC state Chairmen and BOT members/Chairman to celebrate their court victory and his birthday in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kachikwu said Nigeria was bedevilled with myriad of problems, adding that if elected, he would address the issues.

He said, “My chances are determined by the Nigerian people, my chances are not determined by myself. The Nigerian people decide come February 25 next year if I have any chances in that election.

“We have a chance, Nigerians are looking for solutions and they are looking for a candidate that will proffer solutions to the myriad of problems we have. I believe I’m one of the candidates who proffers solution on a daily basis.”

Earlier, Kachikwu disclosed that the ADC had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to sack Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu as the Chairman of the party.

He further revealed that the Court in a judgment presided over by Justice Binta Nyako ordered Nwosu and his NWC members to stop parading themselves in the capacity of the party Chairman and members of the National Working Committee.

According to him, “We approached the court because we believed that this was a battle of the soul of the party and a battle between good and evil.

“Just this morning, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, ruled in favour of the state Chairmen who are here led by Kingsley Ogga, the ADC Chairman of Kogi State. In seven declaratory reliefs, she ruled that Okey Nwosu and his NWC members were perpetually enjoined from parading themselves in that capacity.

“What does this mean for us? It means that we no longer have to deal with people who believe that ADC is a party where anything goes. It means that we don’t have to worry that there are people who are working in the dark and are trying to sell our candidature to APC and PDP.

“This obviously, has come to an end. The judge in her ruling asked us to conduct a national convention; the BOT Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki and the state Chairmen will then go and let us know when we would hold a convention and take the party to the next level.”

In the same vein, BOT Chairman, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, said, “We stood with our Presidential candidate because we know that it is what we were supposed to do. We thank God today for the judgement. In her judgement the presiding judge said that anything Ralph Okey Nwosu had done from the 21st of August till date was null and void.”