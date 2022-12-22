From the Paramount Ruler and political leaders, to the clerics, youths and women groups, Mkpat Enin people of Akwa Ibom State, with one voice, vowed to cast their votes in the coming elections for PDP and all its candidates, particularly Pastor Umo Eno, the governorship candidate, who is married to the illustrious daughter of the Local Government Area, LGA.

The paramount ruler, Edidem Akpan Ekpene said that his people are indeed favoured and blessed by the choice of Pastor Eno by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to succeed Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023, and cannot take chances or gamble with such a golden opportunity. The royal father said this when the PDP and Pastor Umo Eno campaign team visited his palace before proceeding to a rousing and tumultuous welcome at Mkpat Enin Stadium by a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters. “Pastor Umo Eno is our beloved son in-law in whom we are well pleased…Providence has smiled at us by giving Pastor Eno this type of success. Mkpat Enin people will stand by our son in-law, because his success is our success”, he said.

Political leaders of the LGA including Barr. Ekong Sampson, the PDP candidate for Eket senatorial district, Professor Eno Ibanga, the commissioner of works and Mr. Aniekpon Ekpo, the Council Chairman joined their voices to commend Governor Emmanuel, not just for endorsing a man of capacity, competence and character like Pastor Eno, but for the development strides in the LGA which included the first coconut oil refinery in Africa, the largest coconut plantation in the continent, the biggest power station in Nigeria and the funding of the Akwa Ibom State University located in their domain. They also commended Governor Emmanuel for the numerous political appointments made in the LGA and vowed to work hard for the success of Pastor Umo Eno in the 2023 governorship polls.

Speaking at the rally, Pastor Eno said as a good son-in-law of the LGA, Mkpat Enin should be rest assured that he will outdo Governor Emmanuel in the development of the LGA. “The Coconut Refinery is not just for coconut: It is also designed to refine palm oil and palm kernel oil. God has given Mkpat Enin palm trees in abundance to harvest and take to the refinery where the company would be waiting to buy and pay you cash to attend to your daily needs”, Pastor Eno, a successful entrepreneur said.

He promised the youths and women of the LGA employment and business opportunities when he is elected governor. “I want to assure the youths of Mkpat Enin that we will create jobs and local businesses for you. Regarding Ukam Market which is currently controlled by the local government, we will intervene and upgrade the market. We will intervene in health, we will intervene in education, we will intervene in developing a comprehensive ICT Centre, and we will intervene by bringing in other industries to ensure that Mkpat Enin occupies a prominent place in the coming Administration …”

Senator Akon Eyakenyi, the incumbent senator representing Eket Senatorial District and running mate of Pastor Eno got the women screaming endlessly as she spoke eloquently on many goodies that await Akwa Ibom women when she becomes the first elected woman deputy governor of the State.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who attended the rally in the company of his wife, Martha, and his deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, said the future of Akwa Ibom is very bright with Pastor Eno as the next governor and Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.