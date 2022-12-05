Pic of Gov Akeredolu and the House of Rep candidate, Gboyega Adefarati

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has asked the people of Akoko South-East and South West Federal constituency, to reciprocate the good gesture of the late former governor of the state, Chief Adebayo Adefarati, to Akoko land by voting his son, Gboyega to represent them at the House of Representatives in 2023 elections.

Akeredolu said this while addressing the people of the state at an event in Owo.

Gboyega Adefarati, a former commissioner in the state, was elected to represent Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in 2023 election

Adefarati, during the rerun primary election , polled 71 votes to defeat Dr Olusegun Ategbole who scored 55.

Akeredolu said, “This is Gboyega Adefarati, our next member House of Representatives for Akoko South East /South West Federal Constituency from the All progressives Congress APC.

“When you see his face, you should know he looks exactly like his father, the former governor of Ondo state. That is the son of ‘Baba Peace’ ( Late Chief Adebayo Adefarati)

“There is nothing else we can do to pay back what Baba Adefarati did for the state and Akoko than to vote for his son, for him to also serve the people of Akoko and continue where his father stopped in making Akoko land a better place.

“Baba Adefarati served as our governor in Ondo state and performed excellently.

“If we must appreciate all that Baba Adefarati did for us, we should vote for his son to continue baba’s legacy. That’s the only thing we can do.

The governor added that “Baba Adefarati has passed on, there is nothing the dead can get from you( voters) again than what I am asking you to do for his son.”