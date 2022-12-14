Chief Dr. Mike Loyibo, the traditional prime minister of the Tuomo Kingdom and a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has urged voters in the Tuomo ward and the country as a whole to support and vote for all People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in order to establish a democratic administration that will take into account the needs of each and every one of its citizens.

Chief Loyibo, who made the call at the party’s ward-to-ward campaign rally at Tuomo in Burutu Local Government Area, said: “Deltans won’t vote for a man who will turn government into family and personal property. It is very important for us not to make or allow the mistakes of the past to happen again because it is only the PDP that can rescue, reboot, and rebuild Nigeria at this very critical time.”

“A vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar/Okowa for president, Chief Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, governorship candidate, Hon. Evang. Michael Diden, Senatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, House of Representative candidate, Chief Pereotu Oloye, and his counterpart from Burutu, Hon. Asupa Forteta, House of Assembly Burutu Constituency 1 and 2, will guarantee all-inclusive governance.

According to him, “the All Progressives Congress (APC) has brought hunger, poverty, economic stagnation, and insecurity to the nation, so I am appealing to you, the electorate, to please join the PDP in ousting the APC from their government with your ballots.”

The PDP campaign train was later entertained by the Tuomo community with traditional dancing and wrestling.

The People’s Democratic Party state party chairman, Olorogun (Barr) Kingsley Esiso, Chief Hon. Julius Takeme, PDP Delta South chairman, Rt. Hon. Solomon Funkekeme, DG, state campaign council, Hon. Evang. Michael Diden, Senatorial Candidate, Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, House of Representative candidate, Chief Hon. Eriyotomi Thomos (HOR. Warri fed. const.) and Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu, (HOR. Bomadi/Patani fed. const.) Hon. Ekpotuayerin Pullar, incumbent member, representing Burutu 2, in the House of Assembly. Chief Pereotu Oloye and his counterpart, Hon. Asupa Peter Forteta, and candidates Burutu 1 and 2 were present, amongst others.