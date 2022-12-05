The APM Senatorial candidate for Osun central, Osun state, Wale Adebayo.

By Dayo Johnson

Ahead of the 2023 election, the senatorial candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement( APM) for Osun Central Senatorial district , Osun state, Wale Adebayo, has promised to focus majorly on Agricultural and Education reforms, Youth development and initiate policies to recalibrate governance if elected. Adebayo, who is also the Chairman South West Chairman of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), said this weekend during the presentation of his manifesto to the electorates in his senatorial district. He said that his vision is to offer effective representation and improve direct people representation so that members of his constituents can have unfettered access to him. According to him, in a bid to promote Agriculture in his constituency, bills to support specialized training of farmers on contemporary farming techniques in relation to tapping the wealth lock within the agro value chain , cash crop Value chain And Animal husbandry value chain. Adebayo also promised to seek support for farmers at the local government level by decentralizing supply and as well distribute farming inputs and seedlings, improved grains, tractors, ploughs and Irrigators . He further added that part of his plans is the reformation of education and electricity in his senatorial district. While he promised to ensure his constituent enjoy dividends of democracy, he said “If I am given the opportunity to represent Osun Central at the red chamber of the National Assembly, the masses in my Senatorial District will feel the impact of good governance across all sectors of life and enjoy dividends of democracy” He added that “As a man of the people, I will protect the interest of my constituents at the National assembly while i am also giving you the assurance that with my experience and expertise, i would deliver and bring good tidings home for my Constituents with God on my side.