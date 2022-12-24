By Peter Okutu

The Reformed Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, (RPCN), Saturday called on Christians across the country to desist from voting any corrupt politician into power as the 2023 general election approaches.

The Church, which stressed the need for the country to be under the tutelage of a righteous individual added that “God fearing people are men and women of good reports devoid of corrupt tendencies”.

In his Christmas Message for 2022, the Moderator-General of RPCN, Rt. Rev. Uduma Chima further admonished Christians and religious leaders to “put God and God alone at the center of the entire process and activities, so as to enthrone just and godly governments manned by just and godly people.”

The message was signed by the Head, Media Directorate of RPCN, Dr. Joseph N. Chukwu.

According to the statement, “As Christmas and the joy it brings is a celebration for all people, leadership in government should also be for all. Let us be accommodative and considerate in the process. Let us boldly say “NO” to corrupt politicians for the sake of our country. We should not play selfish politics with our present and future.

“Beloved people of God, on this all important global event of the Christiandom, I bring greetings to you from the General Assembly of the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, in the name of our King and Saviour Jesus Christ.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is the best thing that has ever happened to humanity as it marks the beginning and assurance of the salvation of mankind from eternal damnation (Matt.1:21). We are also celebrating because the fore-runner Angel had announced that it should be so (Luke 2:10).

“Christmas therefore is an occasion for thankfulness and gratitude to the Almighty God for giving us a Saviour and bringing light to our hitherto dark and sinful world. This calls for total reflection on our lives and walk with God, so as to make amends where necessary.

“Let me encourage everybody to cooperate with the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria in the bid to overhaul the financial policies, especially in the use and flow of our currency notes. The Reformed PCN supports fully every effort being made to rescue and revive our economy from this present moribund state.

“Let me also appeal to our security agencies, the governments and indeed everyone to ensure sound security during and after the yuletide season. Maximum security is possible when we yield to the dictates of love, holiness and righteousness of God and not trusting in our capacities as people and government for except the Lord keeps a city, in vain does the watchmen keep awake.

“Finally, as we travel home from places, let us drive safely. As we spend on our needs, let us spend wisely and as we celebrate, let us do so remembering tomorrow and with eternity in view. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”