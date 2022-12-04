Mallum

By Luminous Jannamike and Ezra Ukanwa

ABUJA—AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, clergymen across Nigeria have been calling on Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic or religious leanings, to seek the will of God for a new leadership.

Specifically, the North East Nigeria conference President, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pastor Joshua Mallum, advised Nigerians to embrace unity and peace, while praying to God to choose a new leader for Nigeria.

Mallum made this call, weekend, at the 2022 Camp-Meeting of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, themed: “Refocus Mission”, in Abuja.

According to him, I am calling on all Christians to be united. You know, the prayer of Jesus Christ before he left this world to heaven was that we should be one as he and the father are one. So, I am calling on all Christians to be united. United together, we will be able to succeed in our mission but division will really separate us and it will cause a lot of havoc in the Christian life.

“I am calling on all Christians to be united. To pray, particularly on the coming election in the year 2023. We need to pray to God to choose a leader for us so that we will change things in this country. That is my call to all Christians, let us pray, God is the only one that will choose for us a leader. We should not choose a leader by ourselves but we should allow God to choose our leader next year”, he added.

Mallum said that the reason for the choice of this year’s theme, “Refocus Mission”, is to remind Christians of their roles on earth, which he listed to be: “to remind Christians of the second coming of Christ and to preach the gospel to sinners.”

He said: “The theme of this year’s camp meeting is mission refocus. We have a mission given to us by God to preach the good news and prepare for his return so we need to refocus our mission at this time so that we will be able to reach the unreached with the goodness of Jesus Christ.

“The aim of this camp meeting is to remind us as believers that we are on a journey to heaven, we need not relax in this world that is not our permanent home. So, we are to remind ourselves that at this gathering we are pilgrims on this journey to heaven.”

On his part, the President, North Central Nigeria Conference, SDA, Pastor Mikah Nasamu, while stating that there are about 95 per cent unreached souls in the world, drew the attention of the congregants to the need to deepen their evangelical outreaches.