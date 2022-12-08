By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AHEAD of the 2023 general elections, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jigawa Chapter, Mustapha Sule Lamido, has vowed to declare state of emergency on youth unemployment in Jigawa State if elected.

Lamido who is passionate about youth employment, empowerment and inclusion made his intention known during official flag-off his campaign in Dutse, the State capital.

He also lamented that unemployment of youth in the State has made most of them to lost sense of belonging in the scheme of things and had engaged in unwholesome practices.

The PDP standard bearer said it is unacceptable to see able bodied young men and women sitting down idle while they could be engaged and productive in developing the economy of the state

According to him, he will tackle the issue of unemployment via galvanization of wealth creation that would generate the expected and desired employment.

He also added that he will do everything possible to build the unity of the State, which is top on his priority list to achieve quickly when he is elected governor of the State.

On environmental issues he also promised to drastically tackle flooding which recently ravaged and devastated the State, and said all will be put in place to reduce such impact on the people and their farms.

Meanwhile, he said the issue of education and health will be given all resources to ensure the youth are given this lasting legacy along with qualitative health system in a sustainable and inclusive way.

The Vice Chairman, PDP North West, Senator Bello Hayatu Gwarzo, presented party flags to the three Senatorial candidates which includes former Jigawa State Governor, Saminu Ibrahim Turaki, party flags were also presented to 11 House of Representatives candidates, while the National PDP Youth leader, Muhammad Suleiman Kadade, presented party flags to the 30 House of Assembly candidates.