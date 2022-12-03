By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The labor party, LP in Borno state have inaugurated officials to flag of its campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during the inauguration which took place before newsmen at The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ press centre in Maiduguri on Saturday, the Director General, Gavs Kariya and Chairman of the Campaign Council who was just inaugurated said on behalf of the members that 54 support groups are already geared up for the campaign which would take off very soon.

The campaign coordinator said that his party has representive in all the 27 council areas and ward level across the state, adding that what makes Peter Obi presidency unique is that it is quite organized and will surprise all other opposition parties in the state.

On challenges, the DG noted that Borno has suffered violence for over a decade, adding that the people of Borno are yearning for change. We do not expect anyone to attack us because we are the third force for the oppressed masses to run to.

” Since the inception of politics in 1999, Borno citizens have seen the struggle to gain political and material advantage become increasingly violent. From 2007 to date, Borno State has suffered violence and the violent ones continue to maintain their dominance by hate and brutal force.

“We are gathered to announce good news to the hurting people of Borno State. News of love for healing and survival, News of peace, News of liberation and News of prosperity.

” We are here to inform the good people of Borno State that the presidency of Mr. Peter Obi and Mr. Yusuf Ahmed Dati will ensure security and provide welfare for the citizens as enshrined in the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

” The Obi-Dati combination is entrusted by all Nigerians who have formed support groups across the country to carry out the mandate based on their: Motive to serve, Attitude towards service, and Previous conduct in service.

“The Obi-Dati presidency will usher in good governance of providing security and welfare to the people through: Competence/Merit Pragmatism and honesty.

“To spread the good news of Obi-Dati presidency, we therefore inaugurate the following individuals”.

RELATED NEWS