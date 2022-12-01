By Luminous Jannamike

FORMER Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega, yesterday raised concerns over the current developments in the political space, saying he had palpable fears about the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

He spoke at a colloquium organised by the Electoral Hub in Abuja in honour of Prof. Adele Jinadu who clocked 79 years.

The theme of the celebration is ‘Adele Jinadu and Electoral Democracy in Nigeria: Knowledge Production and Praxis’.

Jega, also a former vice-chancellor of Bayero University, Kano, BUK, however, expressed optimism that the future of the nation would be glorious; adding that the country would pull through the current challenges.

He said: “I have a lot of fears about the outcome of the election. But you’ll see people like me are what I call an incurable optimist about the future of our country.

“So I remain hopeful that in spite of the recklessness that we see, in spite of the vandalism that we see perpetrated by many of our so-called leading politicians, we are hopeful that people will mobilise and become effectively engaged in the electoral process, so that we have a good outcome in 2023.

“We can’t give up hope. We still have to engage because the more we engage, the more the possibility of change happening.

Jega, who described Jinadu as a beacon of hope for the next generation, passionate about the need to reform Nigeria’s Electoral process, stressed the need for academics to participate actively in politics for the process and development of the country.

Noting that Nigeria was at a very critical juncture when the promises of democratic development were being systematically undermined and eroded, the Professor of Political Science said the nation needed good and knowledgeable people, who believed in humanity, to address the fundamental need of the people.”

