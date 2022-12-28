By Peter Okutu

The Professor Pat Utomi-led Big Tent Coalition of political parties and Civil Society Organizations was Wednesday inaugurated in Abakaliki with the emergence of its State Executives positioned to assist the Labour Party, LP win the 2023 general election in the State.

The composition of the Big Tent coalition also include social movements, political parties, individuals and Professionals, candidate support groups, which is the Third Force for reclaiming Nigeria through the election of Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as President and Vice President in next year’s election.

Addressing Newsmen immediately after the election and constitution of the State Exco of the Big Tent Obi-Datti Independent Campaign Council in Abakaliki, the State Coordinator of the group, Evang. Ude Zion C, described as laughable the dislikeness of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party,, LP, Peter Obi by the Presidential candidates of other political parties in the country.

According to him, the presidential ambition of Peter Obi was a movement that nobody can halt, whether you like him (Peter Obi) or not adding that “No one fights against the Obidient movement; this is a revolution for a better Nigeria.”

He said: “The issue of likeness or dislikeness of Peter Obi by the opposition political parties or their Presidential candidates is laughable because Peter Obi is a phenomenon. Obi is divine agenda that has come to stay. Anybody who says anything negative against Peter Obi’s presidential bid is already somersaulting.

“So, whether the opposition parties like it or not, they are doing jobs to get supporters for their principals but nothing will deter people from queuing behind Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, because it’s a project that is already concluded.”

On the constitution of the State Exco, Evangelist Zion said: “Today happens to be our inaugural meeting, and by the grace of God, we have achieved a lot. We expected the attendees to be present and we discussed matters that touched the season as the presidential ambition of our principal his Excellency Peter Obi.

“There was an election. The people that had interest and the interest were duly represented. We have to get the State Electoral Committee, that conducted the election.

We covered the whole election because the positions were spread across the three senatorial zones of the State.

“The State Coordinator is from the South, the Deputy Coordinator came from the North, and the Secretary came from the Central. The spokesperson came from the South as all the positions were spread across the State and this was stepped down to the Local Government areas.”

Those elected into various positions include: Ebonyi State Coordinator, Evang. Ude Zion C.

Ebonyi State Secretary, Engr Eze, Ebonyi State Spokesperson, Evang. Ota Moses, Ebonyi State Deputy Coordinator, Arch. Isha Monday, Ebonyi State Senior Advisor, Barr (Mrs) Onyedikachi Ogbuagu

Other State Exco members are: the Ebonyi State Charismatic Chairman of NLC, Comr Ikechukwu Nwafor, the Ebonyi State LP four representatives, (State Treasurer, State Deputy Chairman, State Fin Sec, State Y/Leader), the Ebonyi State Lead Coordinators of CPOs, the Leaders/Conveners of Peter Obi Support Groups, and six LGA BigTent Coordinators of Onicha, Ishielu, Izzi, Ikwo, Afikpo North, Ezza North, Ezza South. Ends