By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated Nigerians for witnessing the New Year 2023.

The Speaker said the year 2023 will be significant for Nigerians, being the year that citizens will elect new leaders to pilot the affairs of the country.

Gbajabiamila said he was optimistic about the opportunities and possibilities that lie ahead and urged Nigerians to remain resolute and determined as a people.

He noted that 2023 was a defining year for Nigeria, adding that it’s why the citizens should be united and speak with one voice.

The Speaker wished Nigerians success individually and collectively in 2023, calling for prayers for successful elections.