By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State has promised that it would ensure equal opportunity was given to Persons With Disabilities, PWDs to exercise their civic rights during the 2023 general election.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), in the State, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, gave the assurance at Ekpene Obom, in Etinan Local Government Area, during a one-day sensitisation meeting with Persons affected with Leprosy organised by the Leprosy Mission, Nigeria in conjunction with INEC.

Omorogbe who was represented by Mr. Odaro Aisein, the Head of Department,(HOD) Voters Education Programme, INEC, noted that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that persons with leprosy and other impairments were not disenfranchised during the elections.

He explained that the Commission over the years has aligned itself with the United Nations Convention on the right of People With Disabilities (PWDs).

His words: “This is not the first time the commission is engaging people with disabilities on effective electoral process.

” For a very long time the commission has tried to align itself with the UN Article 29 which is the United Nations Convention on the Right of People With Disabilities (PWDs).

“The Commissíon assures that there will be an improvement in the participation of people living with Leprosy and others disabilities in the state in the forthcoming elections”

Similarly in her remarks the Head of Unit, Disability, Gender and inclusivity department, INEC, Headquarters, Mrs Benny Oguejiofor, said the commission was working hard to ensure that PWDs are mainstreamed into the electoral processes.

She noted measures have been put in place to ensure marginalised groups were attended to first during voting, saying that, “INEC is ready to make sure thatevery citizen including people living With Disabilties are given equal rights to vote without any form of discrimination”

Contributing, the State Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWD), Mr Anietie Silas, commended INEC for organizing the voter education for them, describing the resolve by the Commissíon to put into consideration the electoral rights of every citizen of the state as a welcome development.

One Mr Obongemem Timothy, appealed to the commission to make adequate provision for persons with no fingers to participate in the general election, adding that many persons living with hearing impairment were disenfranchised during previous elections due to lack of interpreters and nearby voting units.