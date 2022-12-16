By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of the 2023 presidential election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Barr. Kenneth Imasuangbon Friday took the campaign for the Presidential candidate of the party and his running mate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to rural areas in the state with his annual distribution of rice to the poor and needy where he urged them to vote for the PDP during the election.



Imasuangbon, popularly called riceman, stormed orphanages, hospitals and several villages in Edo central and Edo South senatorial districts to distribute thousands bags of rice to the poor.



He told the people to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress for inflicting pains and suffering on the masses and educated them on the essence of collecting Permanent Voters Cards so that they can exercise their voting rights on election day.



Speaking in his Ewohimi town, Esan South East local government area where he started the distribution, Imasuangbon said “We are reaching out to over 50, 000 persons in this year’s distribution of rice. Edo is ready for the Atiku/Okowa presidency. We must come out en masse and vote for the ‘unifier’

“Besides, we will soon embark on a door to door campaign in villages across the state. Our target is to get 80 percent of the votes in Edo.”

In Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon and Ikpoba Okha Local Government Areas of the state, the former governorship aspirant told the surging crowd that when Atiku becomes President by the grace of God hunger and poverty will be defeated.



One of the lucky beneficiaries, Imafidon Ighomaye, said, “We are happy with Imansuagbon for coming to share rice every year. He has shown us love and for that my entire family will vote for Atiku and the PDP come the 2023 presidential election.”