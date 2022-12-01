By Clifford Ndujihe, Olasunkanmi Akoni & Henry Ojelu

LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, flagged off his re-election campaign on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in style, urging Lagosians to renew his mandate, based on his achievements in the last three and a half years.

A team by Lagos State Government flagged off campaigns for the re-election bid of Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, with the unveiling of the brand media activation strategies amid fanfare.

The campaign, with the theme: ‘A Greater Lagos Rising’, included digital banners, A-frames, static billboards, digital billboards, gantries, branded BRT buses and ventriculars in strategic locations.

The team had at 4am laser brandedthe Lagos Lagoon along the Third Mainland Bridge. At 4:30am, 1,000 young Lagos residents stood in strategic locations in the state clad as campaign mascots to alert residents on the campaign flag-off.

Residents in riverine communities also rolled out branded canoes in a special sea show at 6.30am, while at 9am, a multi-dimensional road show comprising power bikers, activation rigs and mobile advertising vans moved in convoy from Ikeja through Ikorodu Road to Lagos Island while from 1pm, campaign jingles hit the airwaves with the first set of television campaigns at 7pm.

I am running on records —Sanwo-Olu

Speaking at the official flag-off and media briefing in Ikeja GRA, Sanwo-Olu, through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said, “I am running on records; get ready for more.”

Harping on the theme: ‘A Greater Lagos Rising’, Omotoso urged residents ‘to get ready for more infrastructural renewal and projects as reward for hard work is more work.

Highlighting Sanwo-Olu’s achievements amid adversity, Omotoso said: “By the morning of July 4, 2019, the city also woke up to the tragic incident of an NNPC pipeline explosion in Ijegemo, a suburb of Ijegun, due to the activities of pipeline vandals. Again, the ever-empathetic Governor Sanwo-Olu rallied his team to restore hope to the helpless.”

RELATED NEWS