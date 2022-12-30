Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 election in Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, assured that he would not disappoint the Aniomas when elected governor.

Oborevwori, who made the vow at Akukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North LGA of the state, during PDP’s governorship campaign rally, where scores of All Progressives Congress, APC, members defected to PDP, expressed joy at the crowd, saying that the people would vote massively for the PDP.

Noting that he had gone through Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s political school, he said he had learnt humility and how to listen more, hence he has been able to manage the state House of Assembly for five and half years.

Oborevwori said: “I passed and I have been given certificate to take over the state in 2023. I want to assure you here that I will not disappoint the Aniomas.

“I will keep to my MORE agenda and with our Governor Okowa as Vice-President, and me here, Delta will progress faster.”

He expressed confidence in Ned Nwoko, Ndidi Elumelu and Frank Esanwa, urging the people to vote for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

At Asaba, headquarters of Oshimili South LGA of the state, Oborevwori, said the only way Deltans could reward Governor Okowa for the good works he has done, was to vote massively for the PDP from the Presidency to the House of Assembly.

Governor Okowa, who led the campaign rally to Oshimili South and North LGAs, said he was on a divine message in the presidential ticket of the PDP, appealing to Deltans not to disappoint him by not voting massively for his party.

Okowa said: “God has sent me a message. God put me in the PDP presidential ticket for a reason. Don’t be deceived, PDP will win. If you have been following the campaigns, you will know that the North is for PDP.

“The only thing I am afraid of is that as they are bringing the massive votes from the North, we should not lag behind in Delta.

“So, we need to go from house to house to convince people to vote us, we need to work, our youths and women need to work extra hard.

“We need to mobilise. You know that it is one man, one vote, BVAS will be used. You should not disappoint me. When you bring the votes to join that of the north, we will win.”

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said: “The people have rejected the APC, rejected hunger, poverty, insecurity in Nigeria. APC will not happen to Nigeria again. The PDP is on rescue mission to put the country on the path of prosperity, security and economic growth.”