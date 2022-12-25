Pic- Hon Banji Okunomo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former People Democratic Party, governorship aspirant in Ondo state, Hon. Banji Okunomo, has denied making a statement to disparage the ljaws as regards the 2023 House of Representatives election in Ilaje/ Ese – Odo Federal Constituency of the state.

Okunomo, in a statement in Akure, the state capital, said that such statement was from the pit of hell.

According to him” My attention has just been drawn to a statement that was ascribed to me at the PDP stakeholders meeting.

” ln the statement, they said I described the Arogbo/Ijaw people as interlopers in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency.

” l want to deny the statement, they said I made against the corporate existence of my brothers in Ese-odo, especially Arogbo ljaw.

” l never said that the ljaw people are interlopers, that statement is from the pit of hell, Its not true and I never made such statement.

” l never made any statement to disparage the ljaw people regarding the House of Representatives election in 2023.

An online publication had quoted Okunomo, to have said that “it is an insult for Arogbo/ Ijaw people to drag the House of Representatives seat with Ilaje in Ondo South Senatorial district.

The publication quoted Okunomo to have described the Arogbo/Ijaw people as interlopers in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency.

Recall that the state former information and Orientation commissioner, Donald Ojogo, is contesting the ilaje/ Ese – Odo House of Representatives election with the incumbent, Kolade Akinjo.

Kolade Akinjo, who hails from Ilaje, is contesting for the third term while his main challenger, Donald Ojogo, hails from Ijaw Arogbo in Ese-Odo council area of the state.

Recall that leaders of both ilaje and Ese- Odo, federal constituency have severally endorsed the candidature of Ojogo. End