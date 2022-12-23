…I’ll reciprocate your gesture with development if elected- Oborevwori

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

COUNTDOWN to the 2023 general elections, the Ijaw nation, Friday, endorsed Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP as its sole gubernatorial candidate for the governorship election in Delta state.

Speaking during the unveiling, Chairman of the ceremony, Chief Peter Yerindideke Biakpara, said the Ijaw nation unanimously endorsed Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori as its sole gubernatorial candidate at a meeting held at the Effurun residence of the former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Broderick Bozimo.

Biakpara said: “We took the decision because we know that the Ijaw agenda which some of us agitated for through some Ijaw aspirants would be achieved through supporting Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as our sole candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

“After the meeting, committees were setup to reconcile some aggrieved persons and to also unveil Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori as the sole candidate of Ijaw nation.

“Thereafter the unveiling committee, elders and political leaders of the Ijaw Nation in Delta State, on Thursday 22 December 2022 paid a consultation visit to all the traditional rulers of Ijaw extraction in the state to inform and appeal to them for blessings to vote for all PDP candidates.

“The candidates include; Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice President respectively, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and Sir. Monday Onyeme for Governor and Deputy Governor respectively; Hon. Michael Diden for Senate, Delta South Senatorial District; Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu for House of Representatives, Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency; Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi for House of Representatives, Burutu Federal Constituency and the five PDP House of Assembly Candidates of Ijaw extraction.

“In response, HRM Elder (Capt.) Joseph Timiyan, Ebenanaowei of Ogulagha Kingdom and Chairman, Delta Ijaw Traditional Rulers Forum, who spoke on behalf of the monarchs, prayed for the elders and political leaders of the Ijaw nation to succeed in all their endeavours”.

Speaking in the same vein, Hon. Dagidi Andaye, said they were resolute in their decision to deliver all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Representatives of the Ijaw nation in Delta state who also spoke during the ceremony, Chief Frank Omare, Warri South West; Rt. Hon. Basil Ganagana, Patani; Mr David Ekereokosu, Bomadi; Mr Benedict Dede Ekpese, Burutu; Hon. Dio Tanga, Warri North, promised on behalf of the Ijaw nation in Delta state to work for the victory of all PDP candidates in the state.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, in his remarks, promised to reciprocate the Ijaw nation with development if he gets their votes, adding that he was humbled by his adoption as the sole gubernatorial candidate of the Ijaw nation for the 2023 election.

Saying that Ijaw is a special ethnic nationality to reckon with in Delta and the first to adopt him as its sole candidate, he reiterated that they would not be left out in his M.O.R.E agenda.

Oborevwori said; “my M.O.R.E agenda stands for Meaningful development, Opportunities for all, Realistic reforms, and Enhanced peace and security. I am a Pan Delta and unifier, positioned to do more for Deltans if elected governor. I promise to give Warri a new face because Warri is a city that played host to the Urhobos, Ijaws, Itsekiris and some other tribes”.

He commended the 12 traditional rulers of Delta Ijaw extraction for their support and prayers. He also commended Elders and political leaders of Ijaw nation for the fantastic organization of the programme which he said witnessed who-is-who in Ijaw politics.

The ceremony was attended by Rt. Hon. Julius Pondi, PDP House of Representatives Candidate, Burutu Federal Constituency; Chief Julius Takeme, PDP Chairman, Delta South; Chief Bare Etolor, Chairman, Delta Izon Okosu-Otu, Hon. Asupa Forteta, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Burutu Constituency I; Engr. Emmanuel Sinebe, PDP House Assembly Candidate, Patani Constituency; Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, PDP House of Assembly Candidate, Warri South West Constituency; Hon. Pullah Ekpotuayerin, Member, Delta State House of Assembly, Burutu II Constituency; Chief Daniel Yingi, Special Adviser to the Governor; Chief Vero Tangbowei, Chief Boro Opudu, Mr. Paul Bebenimibo, Commissioner, DESOPADEC; Chief M. Tiemo, Chief Isa Clark, SSA to the Governor and others

On the entourage of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori were; Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Hon. Solomon Ighrakpata, Deputy Chief Whip, Delta State House of Assembly, AVM Frank Ajobena, Hon. Matthew Poko Opuoru and a host of others.