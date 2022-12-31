By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- A Christian group under the aegis of Abia Christian Community, ACC, in Abia State, has tasked the electorate in the state to ignore candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Labour Party in the 2023 governorship poll.

The group alleged that the people of the state are tired of seeing the same old faces as governorship candidates of the major political parties, stressing that most of them have failed the state.

Briefing journalists in Aba, State Coordinator of the Abia Christian Community, Apostle Reminder Gad, explained that the state has been sold to godfatherism and idolatry in the quest for power by the leaders of the state, adding that the redemption lies at the hands of the church to take responsibility.

He disclosed that the group after assessing the governorship candidates, successfully prayed in September 2022 for a redeemer for the state, stressing that God had revealed the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai, as the candidate who will redeem Abia state.

His words; “Abia state has been sold to godfatherism and idolatry in the quest for powers by our leaders. This has left Abia state in utter desolation. God has revealed through one of us that the redemption lies solely in the hands of the church. The Lord promised to give Abia a David who will bring Abia state into the fullness of His purpose. From 2005 till today, it is obvious that Abia has been plunged into worse governance. This is why ACC was formed to point the church to her duties and to actualize the rescue of Abia state.

“Since 1999, we have been interfacing with candidates, but most of them have turned into enemies of Abia. We mobilized the church and went into prayers. God revealed the governorship candidate of NNPP, Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai as the one who will rescue Abia from godfatherism and idolatry. Dr. Ukpai has no godfather. We don’t want these old faces in the governance of the state, we want new faces. We have seen PDP, APC, LP and others; they are the same old faces who have disappointed the people. This is why Abia people should heed our call for a change in the leadership narrative of the state. We want to stop godfatherism and idolatry in the seat of power.”

The group urged all churches, ministers of the gospel, town unions, civil servants and others to avoid being deceived by politicians and shun the old order which throws up wrong candidates and heed the call to return the state to God.