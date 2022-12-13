The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate for the Lagos West Senatorial seat, Otunba Segun Adewale, has been installed by the Eze Mkpume 11 of Lagos State, Igwe Hycenth Ohazuruike as the “ANYA NDIGBO OF LAGOS STATE”.

The ceremony took place at the Igwe Ohazuruike palace in Oshodi and had in attendance all the Igbos in Lagos West axis of the state.

‘Anya Ndigbo’ which translates as “the eyes of the Igbos” is not just a title, it’s a revered honour that’s bestowed on a relevant and supportive member of the society.

The Ndigbos’ agreed that only Adewale is worthy of this title considering his antecedents and consistency towards the community.

Speaking at the event, Adewale expressed his gratitude for being honoured with such a tremendous title by the Ndigbo society; pointing out that he has always enjoyed a cordial and mutual relationship with the Ndigbo since childhood.

He acknowledges that the Ndigbo has helped him and in return, he had helped them by sending some of them abroad, and also assisting them financially; especially the traders.

Also recognising the Ndigbo community’s power, the newly installed “ANYA NDIGBO” asserted that any political party that undermines the Ndigbo society does so at its own peril.

Towards the end of the event, the association of the Ndigbo endorsed Adewale; acknowledging his efforts and consistency over the years while unanimously declaring their support and promising to cast their votes for him as the Senator to represent Lagos West.