By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC,in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike has promised to enthrone discipline in the governance of the state if he is elected governor in 2023.

Emenike who disclosed this during his annual family thanksgiving service held at St John Methodist Church, Umukabia Okpuala Ohuhu, Umuahia , stated that Abia has been in a mess over the years because those at the helm of affairs lack discipline, which rubs off on the entire governance structure, attitude to work and performance of official duties.

His words; “Without discipline we cannot restore Abia. As governor,I will lead by example and ensure that government functionaries are made to perform their duties according to laid down rules and regulations.

“Nobody will come to work late because I will not come late. Nobody will delay salary payment because I will not delay it. And nobody will refuse to pay pension because I will not tolerate it.”

The APC candidate and his wife, Dr Uzoma Emenike, who is Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, and their children, were joined in the thanksgiving by members of the party in the state, including the deputy governorship candidate, Rev. Mrs. Gloria Akara and state chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu.

Emenike stated Abia will experience a new lease of life with positive development as children of God when the state will be eventually rescued with APC in Government House, Umuahia.

In his sermon, Very Rev, Obinna Agbo, encouraged people to cultivate the habit of engaging in thanksgiving in whatever circumstances.

He said that people must seek God’s help before embarking on endeavours because no matter how highly placed or the amount of resources one has, he cannot be self-sufficient.

“There is no other source of help except God whether in the past, whether at the present and whether in the future,” he said.

At the reception which followed the thanksgiving Abia APC leaders, candidates and chieftains who addressed the huge gathering of party faithful from all the 17 council areas called for concerted efforts to achieve victory in 2023.

The Deputy governorship candidate urged party leaders to go back to their various wards and strengthen the party structure to put them in good stead to harness the votes in the grassroots.

Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, reminded party members rescuing Abia was not about Emenike or any other party leader or political office holder, but about the good of the state.

On his part, Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikoh called on all party members to throw their weight behind the party’s governorship candidate to win the governorship race next year.

“Chief Emenike has positioned himself and his deputy to liberate Abia and we must support them and all APC candidates to emerge victorious in the 2023 general election.”