GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the 2023 election in Delta State, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, assured that he would not disappoint the Aniomas when elected Governor.

Oborevwori who made the vow at Akukwu-Igbo, headquarters of Oshimili North Local Government Area the state during the PDP’s governorship campaign rally, where scores of New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP members defected to PDP, expressed joy at the mammoth crowd, saying that the people would vote massively for the PDP.

Noting that he had gone through Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s political school, he said he had learnt humility and how to listen more hence he has been able to manage the State House of Assembly for five and half years.

Oborevwori said; “I passed and I have been given certificate to take over the State in 2023. I want to assure you here that I will not not disappoint the Aniomas.

“I will keep to my MORE agenda and with our Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice-President, and me here, Delta will progress faster”. He expressed confidence in Prince Ned Nwoko, Hon Ndudu Elumelu and Frank Esanwa, urging the people to vote for all candidates of the PDP in the 2023 elections.

At Asaba, Headquarters of Oshimili South Local Government Area, Oborevwori, said the only way Deltans could reward Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the good works he has done, was to vote massively for the PDP from the Presidency to the House of Assembly.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who led the campaign rally to Oshimili South and North Local Government Areas, said he was on a divine message in the presidential ticket of the PDP, appealing to Deltans not to disappoint him by not voting massively for his party.

Okowa said: “God has sent me a message. God put me in the PDP presidential ticket for a reason. Don’t be deceived, PDP will win. If you have been following the campaigns, you will know that the north is for PDP.

“The only thing I am afraid of is that as they are bringing the massive votes from the north, we should not lag behind in Delta.

“So we need to go from house to house to convince people to vote for us, we need to work, our youths and women need to work extra hard.

“We need to mobilise. You know that it is one man, one vote, and BVAS will be used. You should not disappoint me. When you bring the votes to join that of the north, we will win.

“When we get into office, I will have a voice to proudly speak for Delta State. You have trained me in the act of governance, and am a very smart person. So we will deliver to Delta what rightfully belongs to the state.

“Labour Party cannot work, they are only taking PDP votes to give room for APC to win but that will not happen. All we need to do is to advise the ‘Obidient’ people not to be deceived by the euphoria.”

Listing some of his achievements in Asaba, he told the people to vote for Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, describing him as a very humble and accessible person.

State Chairman of the PDP, Chief Kingsley Esiso, said; “the people have rejected the APC, rejected hunger, poverty, and insecurity in Nigeria. APC will not happen to Nigeria again. The PDP is on a rescue mission to put the country on the path of prosperity, security and economic growth”.

Insisting that the Labour party does not have what it takes to win a national election, Esiso challenged Mr Peter Obi to show the legacy project he executed in Anambra as a Governor for eight years that he wants to replicate at the Federal level.

He said; “Deltans are celebrating the Atiku ticket because he picked one of our own, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate”, adding that Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and APC do not have what it takes to rescue the nation.

Director General of the PDP campaign council, Chief Funkekeme Solomon, said Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has done well and should be promoted to vice president of the country in 2023.

While describing Chief Sheriff Oborevwori as a grassroots politician that would advance Delta in 2023, Solomon said Oborevwori should be voted in to take over from Okowa in 2023. Leader of the APC decampees, Tony Azuka in his remarks, expressed joy that Senator Ifeanyi Okowa was picked as PDP vice presidential running mate.

Prince Ned Nwoko and Chief Ndudu Elumelu in their separate speeches, asked the people to vote PDP all the way, adding that for the first time, a Deltan was picked as PDP vice presidential candidate.