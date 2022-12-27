By Dayo Johnson

A former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Mr. Banji Okunomo, yesterday, denied making disparaging statements against Ijaw people, as regards the 2023 House of Representatives election in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency of the state.

Okunomo, in a statement, said that such a statement was from the pit of hell.

The statement reads: “My attention has just been drawn to a statement that was ascribed to me at the PDP stakeholders meeting.

“In the statement, they said I described the Arogbo/Ijaw people as interlopers in Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal constituency.

“I want to deny the statement, they said I made against the corporate existence of my brothers in Ese-Odo, especially Arogbo Ijaw.

“I never said that the Ijaw people are interlopers, that statement is from the pit of hell. I never made such a statement.”

