Ibim

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – FORMER Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Ibim Semenitari, says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must make Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) work seamlessly in conduct of the 2023 elections if it is committed to restoring public faith in Nigeria’s electoral process.

Ibim, former Rivers State Information Commissioner, made the point among speakers at a three day South South Voter Education Conference on the theme, Equipping The Nigerian Voter, which ended recently in Port Harcourt at the instance of the Whillz Trust Foundation.

She also urged INEC to drop its hard stand on closing voter registration and issuance of Personal Voter Cards (PVCs), contending that the commission is duty bound to commit all it takes to ensure every eligible voter, particularly all who registered, get their PVCs and not disenfranchised in the coming elections.

She said, “INEC must see it as duty to demand whatever it needs from government so that is can get the job done, because it is INEC’s duty to ensure that I and every Nigerian eligible to vote, particularly those who registered get their PVC.

“INEC has to insist and then we voters can join and shout with the commission to government, to say, please give them more money, give them more personnel so that they can give us our cards. Now with the BVAS, people know that if I have my voters card, to the person I vote for, I have a say and my voice will count.

“You’re going to find out that by next election cycle, people are going to take it (voting) more seriously. So we hope BVAS works, INEC gives us our cards, just perhaps, we are going to see some change in BVAS restoring our faith, our confidence in the electoral process.

“It’s not going to happen in one election cycle, but 2023 could be a beginning for genuine change. We now know that BVAS will work because with it if you go and hijack ballot box, it is only what is captured that will count. If it is not captured it, will not count.”

Harping on the conference theme, “Equipping the Nigerian Voters” and the imperative for continuous voter education, Aaron Anyanwu, Executive Director, Whillztrust Foundation, said, “Research has shown that citizens failure to be involved in the electoral process is connected to past experiences.

“And this has made it that their votes do not count in selecting leaders. The desire for change has made it important that citizens be mobilized to exercise their voting right to bring about good governance and responsive leadership.”