Hoodlums have on Monday set ablaze the building housing the Barde Campaign Organisation. Reports have it that the hoodlums suspected to be political thugs, destroyed billboards and properties belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Alh Muhammad Jibrin Barde who reacted to the ugly incident, condemned the act, stressing the need to engage the resourceful Gombe youth in a meaningful pursuit.

His words: “The Good people of Gombe State are hereby prompted to reject this act of oppression on the ballot comes 2023.

“The Barde Agenda is anchored on security of lives and property, equal opportunities for the youth and women, rapid infrastructural development and provision of a level playing ground for the opposition devoid of any undue oppression.”

He equally noted that the cowardly attack on this edifice has affirmed the present governments stand on violence and destruction, noting that it’s a “threat to the fragile peace of the state, which must vehemently be rejected by all and sundry”.

Police confirm attack

The Gombe State Commissioner of Police Oqua Etim has confirmed the incident. Etim in a telephone converstion with newsmen opined: “It is too early to ask questions about an incident that happened this night. So, just give me a little time, we are not magicians. Soon, we will conclude investigation and we will determine the cause of the burning,” Etim added.