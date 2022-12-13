By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A human rights group in Akwa Ibom State, COMPPART Foundation for Justice and Peacebuilding, has said eligible voters need to consider anti-corruption and accountability in their decision to vote for a political party or a candidate during the 2023 general elections.

The Executive director of the Group, Mr. Saviour Akpan, stated this weekend at a one-day capacity training programme organised for political parties and Law Enforcement agencies on :”Code of conduct and prioritizing anti-corruption and inclusivity before, during, and after the 2023 general elections”

His words: “The main goal of this project is to reduce corruption in Nigeria by bolstering support for anti-corruption and social inclusion among critical groups and strengthening policies and programmes at the State level as the country prepares for 2023 elections.

“Voters need need to consider anti-corruption and accountability in their decision to vote for a political party or a candidate.

“This project responds to the need to consolidate on anti-corruption by spreading and streghtening the support base for anti-corruption reforms”.

Akpan, however, regretted the non participation of the governorship and State House of Assembly candidates at the capacity training programme, despite the fact that the invitation was sent to each of them early enough.

He noted that only the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP) sent representatives, stressing: “But their decision to send representatives rather than participating directly attest to the fact that politicians don’t like when you talk to them about issues of human rights, being that today is international human rights day celebration.

“That is why we are saying that the citizens should be wary of those that they are going to vote into office in 2023 elections. We commend the Police and other sister agencies, for their participation, and we strongly believe that at end of the training, there would be more people to protect human rights and fight against corruption in the system”

However, speaking separately, the two paper presenters Dr Eyakndue Ntekim, Head of the Department of Public Law University of Uyo, and Chief Anselem Eyo expressed concern that Nigeria has Laws that could take care of its problems but lack the mechanism to enforce them.